Full day of Homecoming activities on tap for UE Athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A full slate of events and festivities highlight Homecoming for the University of Evansville athletic department on Saturday.
The day begins when the Purple Aces cross country teams host the UE Invitational at 10 a.m. at the Angel Mounds Cross Country Course. A field of over 10 teams includes Evansville, Marshall and Western Kentucky. The men’s teams run their 8K race first before the women take to the course for a 5K event.
Following the meet, the UE campus will play host to the rest of the day’s events. Running from 2:30-4:30 p.m. is the UE Athletics Garage Sale. It will be held in Maikranz Gym inside the Carson Center. Over 1,000 items will be on sale including jerseys, shirts, jackets and much more.
At 5 p.m., the men’s soccer teams welcomes Drake to Arad McCutchan Stadium for a conference match. Prior to the match, the Homecoming Tailgate will be held right next to the stadium at the H-Lot. Food trucks, music and games will be there making for a great time for the entire family.
Aside from the athletic events, the university has a full weekend of great events. For the full weekend schedule, click here.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
