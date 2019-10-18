Final piece of I-69 corridor project to be complete by 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The I-69 corridor project has been over a decade in the making, but with construction on section six beginning in the early part of next year, the final piece will soon be in place.
This final piece of the puzzle will connect Martinsville up north to Indianapolis and it will take about four years to complete.
Of course, that means Evansville will finally be connected to Indianapolis.
14 News spoke with Greg Wathen, the president of the Economic Development Coalition, who says the infrastructure to move people and goods improves. Wathen also states many economic opportunities will arise as Evansville becomes an even more marketable place to live and work.
“We are already seeing levels of activity improve and because of the infrastructure that is currently in place and what is anticipated to be in place, I would suspect we are going to continue to see opportunities for new investment in our market," explains Wathen. "Simply because the transportation and infrastructure is improved.”
Construction is set to begin in early 2020, with section six expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.