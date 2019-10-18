Evansville man arrested on drunk driving charge after found sleeping in car, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a drunk driving charge after police say they found him asleep in a running car in front of Casey’s General Store off South Green River Road.
Officers say they were called to the store around 9:15 Thursday morning because a man was “passed out” in a vehicle.
When officers arrived, the affidavit states the vehicle was running and the doors where locked. They say the driver, Roderick Tolliver, 51, appeared to be sleeping, and it took multiple attempts to wake him up.
Eventually, they were able to wake Tolliver, and he rolled down the window. Officers say they smelled alcohol coming from inside the car. An officer also said he could see that Tolliver’s pants were soaked with what later was determined to be urine.
According to the affidavit, Tolliver was uncooperative with officers on the scene and didn’t take the standardized field sobriety test.
The affidavit does state that Tolliver did admit he had been drinking.
He was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail where jail staff was able to determine his blood alcohol concentration was .269.
Tolliver is being held on a $250 bond and faces an operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated charge.
