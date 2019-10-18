Electric Scooters come to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nationwide craze is scooting into Evansville. E-Scooters have been popping up in more and more cities around the country. Now, a company called “GOAT” is rolling them out here.
Ellen Horan is the President of the Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville. She said, “One of the things we hear from young people is they’d like to see more connectivity.”
With just the download of an app called “GOAT” and a scan of a QR code, riders are well on their way.
The Growth Alliance told us the scooter initiative was started by a local entrepreneur.
“They care about what the city wants to see. They think there is a demand for it," Horan said.
You’ll be able to find where these scooters are located on a map through the app. When you download it, there is a pretty lengthy user agreement that riders have to agree to.
“I think it’s something that the companies themselves that develop the apps have learned that communities are going to look for, so it will give them some protection that they’ve made people think about some of the safety precautions," Horan said.
When the scooters rolled out in other cities there’s been concerns like safety and people leaving them in inconvenient spots. That’s why Evansville’s city leaders said they’ll be working on an ordinance to make sure the scooters are properly regulated.
“We’ve seen the bicycles come, and we’re hearing good things about them,” said Jonathan Weaver, City Council at Large. “This is the next step in that process. Downtown is growing and becoming vibrant, and we want to attract younger folks, and this is one of the things that can do that, so we’re real excited about that.”
Once that ordinance is in place, the alliance said another entrepreneur also has plans to move more e-scooters into town. The owner of these scooters is testing to see where they are getting used the most. You can find about 24 scooters around Evansville by using the app.
The city said they want to get ahead of this to make sure it doesn’t become a problem for the city.
