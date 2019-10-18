Delay in Blue Bridge Lighting project

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This time next year, Owensboro will flip the switch on lights for the Blue Bridge.
The Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the city is working on negotiations with contractors and the state. He said they’re working on ways to save money.
Hancock originally hoped the project would be completed by December 2019, but it’s out of their hands.
Since the bridge does not belong to the city, everything must go through the Kentucky Department of Transportation, but when the bridge is complete, the city has some fun ideas planned.
“Each one of the vertical beams and horizontal beams will have a light at the top, and bottom and those lights will create a cast down each one of those beams," Hancock said. "So most of the time we’ll do it in a traditional blue hue, and then the rest of the time we’ll have options for Valentine’s day turning it red or pink, Thanksgiving, Fourth of July you know red white or blue. Those types of things.”
The assistant city manager said if there are no hiccups, the city is expecting to light the bridge in ten months to a year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.