Azzip Week 8 Touchdown Live Player of the Week Winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With 3,096 votes, Gibson Southern’s Ben Butler is the Week 8 winner!
The senior wide receiver notched 147 yards on nine catches and punched in two touchdowns in the 37-0 win over Tell City last Friday.
“Coming into the season I wanted to be the best I could be and then the first game I got hurt, then I was out. Two games and a little gimpy against North Posey but I just kept healing my ankle up and got back in the groove," said Butler. "I just want to play and have a good time, just get the end of the season jitters out and play my game.”
“He’s a great player, he’s done great for three years," said head coach Nick Hart. "Got banged up early and missed a couple games and probably wasn’t 100% the next couple so it’s great to have him back and fully healthy and playing at the level we know he can play at.”
Butler and the Titans (6-2) will face a tough Raiders (7-1) squad Friday night. Kickoff in Huntingburg is set for 6:30.
