Vanderburgh CASA moves into new home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh CASA has a new home.
The organization has moved from Court Street to southeast 6th Street.
Volunteers tell us its rooms like their new training room and many others that are going to make their job a lot easier.
The new building has three floors dedicated to offices, private meeting rooms, and kitchen areas. Volunteers say with more space they will be able to have more people working at one time and provide better care to the kids they advocate for.
One of the rooms Marilyn Ashley, who has been volunteering with CASA for 10 years, is most excited about is the new toy shop. A room filled with books and toys that volunteers can take on their home visits will help them interact with the children.
Some toys specialize in role-playing, allowing children to help describe home life situations.
The new building is up and running just in time for the next information session for anyone who is interested in volunteering later this month.
