UE’s annual chili bowl sale happening Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s annual chili bowl sale happens Thursday.
For $10, you can pick out a one-of-a-kind bowl made by the UE Clay Club and they will fill it with chili. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside of Hyde Hall, but come early because they sell out quickly.
Half of the proceeds from the sale go to Bread of Life Ministry Inc. The Clay Club will use the other half to attend conferences, visit museums and galleries, and host visiting artists.
