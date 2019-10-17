UE students performing modern take of Three Musketeers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - UE students got a special preview for this weekend’s performance of a modern take of the Three Musketeers.
Students in the production showed their sword fighting skills with a demonstration at the Ridgeway University Center on Thursday. The show features more than two dozen different fight scenes.
The cast has been training for the sequences for almost two months.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and children. UE students can receive a complimentary ticket.
The director says that the new skills students gained for the show were no easy feat.
“It’s an important skill for these young professionals to use later on in more sophisticated efforts, either on stage or on film," explains Director Tlaloc Rivas. "It takes quite a bit of time and practice in order to make sure that the execution of the fights are really on point.”
The show’s first performance is Friday at the Shanklin Theatre on UE’s campus and will run through October 27.
