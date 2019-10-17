Tigers prep for regional rematch against Hatchets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana soccer teams are waiting anxiously for Saturday for the start of the regional tournament.
One of those teams being the Memorial Tigers.
Under Head Coach Bill Vieth, the Tigers Class 2A Sectional Championship win was the 16th-straight for the program and a new Indiana state record.
Memorial defeated Heritage Hills 4-1 to advance to the Regional tournament, where the Tigers will now face Washington, the same team that knocked them out of the regional championship last October.
“They’re a very strong team," said senior co-captain, Sam Hodge. "We’ve just gotta keep doing what we’re doing, work hard out here on the practice field and get prepared for them on Saturday.”
“We knocked them out the year before, they knocked us out last year, it’s a great rivalry, but we’re all competitors here and you wanna try to get to the team that knocked you out," said Coach Veith. "We’d love to advance, our focus right now is the Washington game, it’s the only game that makes a difference so we have to get thru that first and then it’s a quick turnaround but if you’re fortunate enough to do it, it’s pretty easy to get up for the next game.”
The Tigers (13-3-2) and Hatchets (16-3-1) will play at Heritage Hills high school in the Class 2A Regional Semifinal on Saturday at 12 p.m.
With a win, Memorial advances to the regional championship game at 7 p.m.
