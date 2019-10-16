Sunny and milder through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures dipped into the mid 30s on Thursday morning, and more scattered frost appeared across the Tri-State. Daily highs will be on a steady climb through Sunday with mostly sunny skies along the way. Friday will reach the upper 60s, Saturday and Sunday will warm into the mid 70s. Rain and some thunder possible on Monday as another cold front sweeps through and pushes unseasonably cold air back infor the first half of next week.