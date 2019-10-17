Prosecutor’s Office: Man convicted of Attempted Murder for ’18 stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 37-year-old man was found guilty, but mentally ill for Attempted Murder of a man in 2018.
According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Andrew Buttrum, 37, Evansville, was found guilty, but mentally ill by a jury on Thursday.
In September of 2018, the victim was found inside of a gas station on East Louisiana Street bleeding with a number of stab wounds, the news release says. The prosecutor’s office says Buttrum became a suspect after investigators looked at security footage and talked with witnesses.
“Our focus this entire time has been about achieving justice for the victim,” explained Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Kevin McDaniel. “He was truly innocent. Simply on his way to the library, buying a snack at a gas station. He was not only strong enough to survive the attack, but testify in front of his attacker months later. Law enforcement provided our office with the necessary evidence and we were able to successfully convict Mr. Buttrum for Attempted Murder.”
After Thursday’s verdict, Buttrum admitted to the Habitual Offender Enhancement for his three previous unrelated felony convictions. The news release says with this enhancement and the Attempted Murder conviction, Buttrum faces a 60-year prison sentence.
Sentencing is set for November 15.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.