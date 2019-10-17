Postal carrier overwhelmed by birthday cards for ‘Courageous Carter’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville boy fighting cancer has received more than 1,000 birthday cards and there are more on the way.
“Courageous Carter” turns 10 on October 17th.
He told his father the only thing we wanted this year is cards.
Then came the power of social media.
Carter’s father put out a plea on Facebook and cards began rolling in from all over the country.
So many addressed just to Carter- they fill several bins at the post office.
And the post office is expecting the highest volume on Thursday- Carter’s actual birthday.
It’s not only cards arriving in the mail.
So far Carter has received gifts from Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, KFC, Arby’s and the U.S. Air Force.
Belated birthday cards can be addressed to:
Courageous Carter
2825 Elam Drive
Louisville, KY 40213
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.