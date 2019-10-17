Mt. Carmel man charged in church burglary

Mt. Carmel, IL. (WFIE) - Mt. Carmel Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a church burglary.
Officers say they pulled over 22-year-old Cole Stewart Monday on W. 6th Street.
They say he didn’t have a license, but did have several knives and a lock picking kit.
Police say Stewart is a felon and can’t have those types of knives.
He was taken to jail.
Later in the day, police were called to Hope Fellowship Church on Landes Street because several items had been taken, including a computer, guitars, cash, and two briefcases.
Police say the investigation led them to Stewart’s home where all the items were recovered.
They say he is on parole for a previous burglary conviction.
