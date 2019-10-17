Man awaiting murder trial arrested again on gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the men accused in the shooting death of Odie Carrier, Jr. has been arrested again.
Court records show the state filed to continue Dlamini’s trial back in July, and Dlamini was released on parole.
A new trial date was set for November 11.
On Wednesday, Dlamini was arrested on several charges including theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and resisting law enforcement.
Police say they responded early Wednesday morning to the 900 block of Powell Avenue because they heard a gunshot.
They say the saw a man get out of a car and run.
While checking with the three men who were still in the car, police say Dlamini told them they didn’t have the right search the trunk.
Police say that’s where they found a gun and ammunition.
They say Dlamini resisted as they tried to arrest him.
