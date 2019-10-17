$20k awarded to help remove trash from 2 Kentucky Ave. properties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Public Works awarded a $20,000 bid to a local contractor to get rid of a heap of trash and debris from two Kentucky Avenue properties.
Building Commissioner Ron Beane tells us the same person owns both properties. And Beane says they have to come out here to remove junk about twice a year.
The $20,000 bid is a max bid, which would cover about 120 tons of removal. Beane says this will likely be just over 50 tons of trash and debris to be removed, which is why they had to go with a contractor with large equipment.
“This particular one has such a massive amount, we’re estimating a minimum of 50 tons and so, therefore, it was going to need heavier equipment and something out of the ordinary from what we typically do," says Beane. "So we decided to reach out to our demolition contractors and ask them to bid on this as a one time project.”
According to Beane, the owner has been making payments to cover previous removal costs, since this has become a frequent occurrence. We are told the owner will continue making payments for this removal as well.
