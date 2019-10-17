Huskies to ride momentum from Knights win into rivalry week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fans of the SIAC football landscape knew the entire regular season that the North football program was on the rise, but nothing solidified that more then the Huskies win last Friday against Castle.
For the first time in 13 years, North defeated the Knights in overtime, 36-35.
After a touchdown by sophomore quarterback Ethan Brawdy, Joey Paridaen’s Huskies went for two and converted.
The big win moved North to (5-3) on the season and gave the team the momentum it needed before facing a tough Central team on Friday.
“It was a great mindset after the game," says Brawdy. “Coming out after halftime, obviously we were down but just told everybody to keep their heads up and keep pushing for the win and we got it. Everybody was so excited after the game and hopefully, just keep that mentality moving after the season.”
“The guys have really shown we can battle in the second half and we can compete with some of the top teams in the conference so I’m happy for them and excited to see what we continue to grow into this season," said Head Coach Joey Paridaen. "We’ve gotta be able to put 4 quarters together and make sure we can play the best football we can.”
The Huskies square off against rival Central (6-2) Friday at Bundrant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
