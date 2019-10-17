Highway 41 back open after rail crossing removal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The work to remove the railroad tracks on Highway 41 near Virginia is over and the road is back open.
INDOT maintenance crews have closed all lanes of U.S. 41 from S.R. 62 to Walnut Street as Norfolk Southern Railroad crews worked to remove the crossing.
The worked was expected to last two days, but took just over a day and a half.
Now this project was originally scheduled at the end of September. But officials had to wait out a 15-day period, which had to be observed before removing the railroad tracks.
INDOT officials say it has been a long time since those tracks were used last. They tell us with the removal of those tracks, it is going to help those who use 41 regularly have a safer and smoother commute.
