Golf Gives Back hands out $75k across many local charities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Championship gave back thousands to our community.
On Thursday, the Golf Gives Back program handed out checks to more than 74 charities totaling $75,000.
Officials with the program say they love golf, but they also love pouring back into the community that made this tournament such a huge success.
“It’s a great sense of satisfaction on behalf of all of our board members the work that we do and it just means a lot it makes you feel really good,” says Chairman Jack Pete.
In the past seven championship events, Golf Gives Back has donated around $1.7 million to local charities.
