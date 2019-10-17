Evansville VA holding drive-thru flu shot clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville VA Health Care Center is offering free flu shots to veterans.
Veterans can receive a vaccination while staying in their car at the Evansville VA Drive-thru.
It will be Friday, October 18, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the southeast parking lot.
Just follow the signs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that everyone over the age of six months old, who does not have contraindications, get a flu shot before the end of October.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.