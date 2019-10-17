Cool and sunny through the end of the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of sunshine in the forecast for the next two days, but our temperatures will remain cooler than normal. We are off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and some areas of patchy frost possible. Once the sun rises, those temperatures will start climbing through the 40s and into the mid 50s by lunchtime. We will top out in the low 60s this afternoon, which is about 10° cooler than normal.
Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost may develop late tonight into early Friday morning, but I doubt it will be a widespread issue.
Friday will be another day filled with sunshine, but our winds will shift and start to bring slightly warmer air in from the southeast. That will help our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
High temperatures will make it into the low to mid 70s this weekend as that warmer air continues to flow in from the south. However, some clouds will also return to the forecast, and a few isolated showers are possible, mainly Saturday afternoon and evening, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.
That changes Monday. Showers are likely, and thunderstorms are possible as a low pressure system and its associated warm and cold fronts swing through our region. Right now, it looks like a few strong to severe storms may be possible Monday, but it is still too early to tell for sure. Heavy rain is the main concern as widespread rain totals around an inch are expected with isolated higher amounts in the thunderstorms.
