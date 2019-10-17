Cool and sunny through the end of the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of sunshine in the forecast for the next two days, but our temperatures will remain cooler than normal. We are off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and some areas of patchy frost possible. Once the sun rises, those temperatures will start climbing through the 40s and into the mid 50s by lunchtime. We will top out in the low 60s this afternoon, which is about 10° cooler than normal.