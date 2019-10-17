Boil advisory to be issued after main break in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A precautionary boil advisory is set to be issued for a Vanderburgh County community.
EWSU says there was a water main break under a bridge south of Broadway Ave on Posey County Line Rd. They say the break caused up to 300 homes to lose water overnight in the Willow Creek Subdivision.
Nearly all of the customers have had their water restored, but EWSU says repairs efforts are ongoing and they could take most of the day.
EWSU says a precautionary boil advisory will be issued once they figure out the exact area that should be under the advisory.
