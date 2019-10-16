VCSO event hoping to get younger people in law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Law Enforcement Explorer Open House and Recruitment Night on Wednesday.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center located on Lynch Road.
This program is open to young men and women ages 16-20 and their families. Sheriff Dave Wedding says the primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible citizens.
