USI Baseball to play Notre Dame in FA Benefit Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re still four months away from the start of USI’s Baseball season, but on Saturday, the Eagles will get a very good test for a good cause.
Tracy Archuleta’s squad will face Notre Dame in the second round Cure FA Game to help in the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia, a degenerative neuromuscular disorder that Archuleta’s son, Sam, is battling.
Sam, who’s 15, was diagnosed in 2018 and has caused him problems with walking, running and speaking.
Last year’s game against Indiana raised $40,000.
“Our Sponsorships have been great this year," said Archuleta. "Already at $25,000 without ticket sales or anything so it looks like we’re on the right track there and that’s what it’s about, helping FA and the research alliance. It really makes me proud as a dad seeing him and how he’s handled himself and how the community’s backing him and everything going on.”
“He’s a great kid, not shy, always smiling, he comes out with us a lot of times," said Manny Lopes, USI outfielder. "It’s great for the team, for the community, for everybody to see everybody come together for a great cause and great baseball as well.”
Tickets are still available to be purchased for Saturday’s game. Fans can find them at the USI Athletic Office, through any SIAC baseball program at all Banterra Bank Evansville and Newburgh locations or online.
All ticket proceeds will go to Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance.
The USI, Notre Dame benefit game is slated for 2 p.m. at Bosse Field.
