SIP Wine Room expecting more customers after relocation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - SIP Wine Room was located on Highway 54 for two and a half years, but the business has relocated to a riverfront spot in the Enclave building.
Karen Hobelmann, who owns the wine bar with her husband, says she thinks the new location will generate more foot traffic being on Frederica Street. She says with hotels and a riverfront spot they’re expecting more customers.
“There’s so much more foot traffic you know we had a good following out on 54, but now being downtown on the river and just all the people who come in from out of town and the hotels down here," Hobekmann explains. "There’s just gonna be a bigger customer base.”
Hobelmann says there are two other spots in the front of the Enclave building, but they are not yet occupied. She says they are hoping for some neighbors.
