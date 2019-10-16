Salvation Army open for the season in Madisonville

Madisonville, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army homeless shelter in Madisonville is now open.
They opened Tuesday evening, and officials say they had people waiting in line as early as last Thursday.
The seasonal shelter first opened last winter.
The Salvation Army says they are always accepting donations.
Common items needed are toilet paper, coffee, hair brushes, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, snacks, milk, bread, new socks, underwear, panties, towels and coffee creamer.
