New Ronald McDonald house opens at Deaconess Gateway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Ronald Mcdonald House just opened to the public on Monday. This one is located on the Deaconess Gateway campus, just east of Interstate 69.
According to deaconess officials, this new addition will help them nearly triple the number of families they are able to help.
14 News spoke with one family who was driving nearly three hours every day to spend time with their little girl.
The Steward family has just grown to a family of five, when mom, Rachel, gave birth to baby Giana nine weeks early.
“You never imagine yourself in this situation that you’re going to need this facility,” said Rachel Steward.
Dad, Bric, has been driving his two other daughters nearly three a day hours to spend time with their new sister, but now the family will finally get to sleep under one roof.
“We just go down the elevator and right down the hall and we’re here,” said Bric Steward.
The grand opening of a new Ronald Mcdonald House is bringing their family back together.
With 16 bedrooms, a common kitchen, and laundry the facility even has rooms dedicated to family fun.
“To have this on campus is amazing, you don’t have to worry about trying to find a place close," said Bric "We’re right here now”.
It doesn’t cost anything for the families to stay at the Ronald Mcdonald house, but they are asking for $10 donations a night.
The steward family tells us for what they’re getting, $10 is nothing.
The Steward family is hoping to be back home with their newest family member soon, but until then, this will be their home and home for many others.
Deaconess officials tell us this is the perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of the first-ever Ronald Mcdonald house being built 45 years.
