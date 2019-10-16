Mostly sunny, cool and breezy today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last of the rain is on its way out this morning, but cold, dry air is moving in behind it, making today about 10° cooler than normal. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It will also be rather breezy today with winds out of the northwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph, which may make it feel even chillier.
Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°. Some patchy frost is possible in some of the cooler locations, but I don’t expect it to be a widespread issue.
We have lots of sunshine in the forecast both Thursday and Friday! Thursday will still be a little chilly with high temperatures only making to around 60°, but we will warm into the mid to upper 60s Friday.
Our temperatures will keep climbing into the low 70s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday. Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the west then passes to our north. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday as well, but it looks like most of the day will be partly cloudy and dry.
Our best chance for rain arrives Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms seem likely as a low pressure system is expected to track right over our region on Monday. It is too early to tell for sure, because the track of that low could still change, but right now it looks like we could see a few strong storms and some heavy rain Monday, so keep checking back for more updates. In total, we could potentially pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain from Saturday to Tuesday.
