Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball Media Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Panthers are coming off a 2018-2019 season that saw the history books rewritten.
Following an impressive 16-0 home record at the Sportcenter, KWC also notched a program-best 24 wins and won the Great Midwest Regular Season title before finishing runner-up in the conference tournament and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
Now with key starters returning along with adding some fresh faces to the roster, the Panthers look to ride the momentum of last season to an even better 2020 finish.
“Really focus on the things that they can control whether it be working their tails off or being great teammates," said KWC coach Caleb Nieman. "I think that’s unleashed them to have a lot of fun and then the results kinda follow. We’ve been able to experience tremendous results, there’s no doubt about it, but I don’t think that’s something they’ve been chasing the whole time, I think it’s a byproduct of what’s been happening.”
“It’s definitely gonna be tough this year because we lost four people that was a big core of our team," said Kaylee Clifford, KWC guard. "Honestly, I think we’re gonna be a lot better, we have a lot of work to do still to get back to where we were, but I think we’ll get there.”
The KWC women tip-off the season with an exhibition game against Western Kentucky on October 31.
