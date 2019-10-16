Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball Media Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Hoops fans are just two weeks away from the first action to tip-off in the Tri-State and down in Owensboro, the Panthers are more than ready.
Kentucky Wesleyan’s Men’s basketball team is coming off a 10-16 campaign last season that saw an 8-12 record in the GMAC in the first year under head coach Drew Cooper.
Now the Panthers are back and may just be better than ever, returning 94-percent of last year’s scoring.
Cooper and company feel that the 2019-2020 season could be one for the books.
“Ya know, our 12 returners, I could just feel them looking around those first few days at practice saying ‘hey, this is for real’ and we do have some depth at certain positions," said KWC coach Drew Cooper. "I think that a glaring weakness for us last year, we were undersized, and we had a very much lack of depth in the interior and this year I’m not so sure it’s gonna be that way. As a coach who’s coached many of these players for a year now, we are gonna be more comfortable with one another in our roles.”
The Panthers have an exhibition game at Saint Louis on October 30, and the regular-season opener is on the road facing a tough Bellarmine squad on November 13.
