Honor Flight send-off for Western Kentucky veterans

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, Western Kentucky veterans are getting a special opportunity to take a trip to Washington D.C. in honor of their service.
More than forty veterans from around Daviess County and Hopkinsville are heading to the nation’s capital. They’ll visit war memorials that honor their sacrifice for the country.
Hundreds of people came out to give them the proper send-off.
“They’re only in D.C. one day, and in that day, thankfully, we have a motorcade that helps us there cause we see all five memorials while we’re in D.C. as well as the changing of the guard over at the national cemetery,” said Barbara Poynter, Honor Flight volunteer.
The veterans are headed to Louisville for the night, and then they take the flight to D.C. early Wednesday morning. We’re told this Honor Flight trip has veterans from the Korean War, Vietnam and World War II.
“Well, I was in the air force from ’66 to ’70 during the Vietnam War, and I brought some friends over there during that war," said Earl Allen, an Honor Flight veteran. "My dad was in World War II, so just to see the memorials is something I’ve been looking forward to.”
Billy Poore said he wasn’t alive when his dad came home from Vietnam, so he’s looking forward to being able to welcome him home this time around.
“This is going to be exciting that I get to be a part of it since I wasn’t a part of it when it did happen," Poore said. "So this is going to be very exciting come Thursday.”
There will be a welcome home celebration for the veterans on Thursday morning at 11 at the National Guard Armory in Owensboro.
