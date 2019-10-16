Fire destroys camper, damages home in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say a burning barrel from a few days ago led to a house going up in flames.
The Richland Fire Chief says that barrel caught a nearby field on fire, then a camper. The home sustained massive damage.
They tell us by the time they got to the home, the camper was already fully involved.
One neighbor says they helped rescue dogs from the home.
“The girl had already gotten out of the house and was standing on the other end of the house and I didn’t know it," says Neighbor Janice Reynolds. "But, I opened the door, and when I opened the door, the back of the house was fully engulfed. And, I just got the dogs out, shooed them out of the house.”
The Burn Ban in Hopkins County is still in effect, but it was modified in an Executive Order on Wednesday.
Cooking fires and contained fire pits are now allowed. Still banned are bonfires, brush burning and trash burning.
