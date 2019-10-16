Envision Center opening in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson’s Housing Authority will be serving as a hub to help HUD-assisted families.
The National Department of Housing and Urban Development selected the city for the new EnVision Center.
The goal is to help people get housing assistance and become self-sufficient.
“It will be like a one-stop-shop that will be staffed to help people in all of these different areas that we talked about," said Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. "It’s not only people that live in the housing authority. They will be a focus, but everybody in our community will be made available to our Envision center.”
Envision Centers are only found in 35 cities throughout the United States. Henderson’s center is located in the Housing Authority building on Adams Street.
