Community rallies in support of injured West Side Nut Club member

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends and community members are going “nuts for Grant."
Grant Johnson was hurt when he fell from a UTV Tuesday at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
A Facebook page started by friends called “Nuts for Grant” is sharing updates of how people are helping, and how Grant is doing.
In a post on Monday, friends shared that Grant is in critical condition.
During the fall, he hit his head. The post says he had surgery to control brain bleeds and to allow room for swelling.
He is under medical sedation, but friends say a CT scan showed improvement.
Grant has a wife and four children.
Volunteers are providing a meal train, and t-shirts are for sale.
Some booths at the Fall Festival donated profits, and a post says one of the performers at the fall festival donated her tip jar money.
Chellsie Parker is speaking with some of the people who are pitching in to help. She’ll have that story Wednesday evening on 14 News.
