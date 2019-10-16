Chilly and dry through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday’s cold front dropped around a half-inch of rain over much of the Tri-State, providing a bit of drought relief. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for Thursday morning with sunny skies and a high of 60 in the afternoon. Friday will be sunny and cool with a high of 66. Over the weekend, we’ll see sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s. Rain looks like a good bet on Monday, then temps will drop back into the 60s for first half of next week.