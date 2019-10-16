Albion Fellows Bacon Center groundbreaking for new extension project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New help is coming for those impacted by domestic violence in the Tri-State.
On Monday, Albion Fellows Bacon Center marked the start of a new expansion project with a ceremonial groundbreaking.
A $1.5 million project will add three shelter bedrooms, two bathrooms and office space.
We’re also told plans also include renovations to the center’s living room, kitchen and children’s playroom.
Construction has started on the project and could take 12 to 18 months to complete.
Albion is a safe haven, supporting domestic violence survivors for more than 38 years in the Tri-State.
“To know that our staff are going to be able to have a safe, secure space to be able to provide the services that we provide to those who are impacted by domestic and sexual violence, and then to bring our clients into an advanced facility, it means the world to us," said Kristie Burns of the Albion Fellows Bacon Center.
In 2018 Albion said more than 4,000 calls came into their 24-hour hotline, that’s nearly 11 a day.
They also said they helped provide a safe place to more than 400 adults and 200 children.
