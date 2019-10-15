Woman in custody after police chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in custody after a police chase in Evansville.
Dispatch says a call came in just after 4:30 for an assault in progress in the 5000 block of Lenape Lane.
The exact details of what happened aren’t yet clear, but we’re told a chase began when officers arrived.
The chase ended when the woman crashed her car in a wooded area on Green River Rd., north of Lynch. She was taken into custody shortly after the crash.
We are working to get more details about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.