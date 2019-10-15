WATCH LIVE: EPD holding press conference about Franklin St. shooting death

By Jill Lyman | October 15, 2019 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 3:24 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are holding a press conference concerning the shooting death of Laren Hall.

It’s set to start at 4 p.m. You can watch it live here:

23-year-old Laren Hall died Sunday morning after he was shot in an alley on West Franklin Street.

EPD says a man came up to an off-duty officer working in Sportsman’s Bar and Grille and told them him he fired a gun during an altercation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been charged.

Laren Hall wearing a shirt with Javion Wilson's picture
Laren Hall wearing a shirt with Javion Wilson's picture (Source: Hall's Family)

