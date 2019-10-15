WATCH LIVE: EPD holding press conference about Franklin St. shooting death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are holding a press conference concerning the shooting death of Laren Hall.
It’s set to start at 4 p.m. You can watch it live here:
23-year-old Laren Hall died Sunday morning after he was shot in an alley on West Franklin Street.
EPD says a man came up to an off-duty officer working in Sportsman’s Bar and Grille and told them him he fired a gun during an altercation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been charged.
