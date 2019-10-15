Vigil held for man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Monday evening was met with mourning. Friends and family met along the Evansville Riverfront to remember the man who was fatally shot over the weekend.
23-year-old Laren Hall died Sunday morning after an incident in an alley on West Franklin Street. It’s not the first time his family has been faced with gun violence.
We’re learning that Hall’s brother Javion Wilson was also killed in a shooting back in 2015. Their sister, along with other family members, showed up to share their memories.
EPD says a man came up to an off-duty officer working in Sportsman’s Bar and Grille and told them him he fired a gun during an altercation.
“They took somebody that belonged to me,” one woman said. “I loved him.”
“He was the type of individual that would call and check on you to make sure you were okay,” Minister Jeremi Taylor explained. “Because he paid attention to those he loved like his friends, his family.”
This is the second son his mother has had to bury in recent years because of gun violence.
“We’re not thugs,” their sister, Kimiko Brown added. “We’re family at the end of the day. We want better for ourselves.”
EPD says this is still an active investigation.
They have talked to the person who fired a handgun during the incident. Despite that, EPD says they have not developed probable cause.
EPD also tells us they have canvased the area and checked with other businesses for any surveillance video.
So far there are no charges.
