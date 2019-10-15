Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 8

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week eight.
- John McGrew - Mater Dei
- 33 carries for 189 yards
- 1 touchdown
- Wyatt Gilbert - Fairfield
- 6 carries for 83 yards
- 1 reception for 41 yards
- Fumble recovery returned for a touchdown
- Ben Butler - Gibson Southern
- 9 catches for 147 yards
- 2 touchdown
- Brady Hook - Mt. Vernon
- 6 carries for 52 yards
- 3 touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week eight Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
