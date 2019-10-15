Ray’s Heating and Air shot twice over weekend, owner says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Evansville business owner said his building was shot twice over the weekend.
Ray Zeller said he was called Friday morning and Saturday evening after his windows were shot out.
Zeller said the windows cost about $10,000 to replace. He showed 14 News some of the damage and said he believes a high powered rifle was used one of the nights based on the size of the bullet hole.
“I’ve owned this building since 1991, and this is the first time it’s ever happened, so it’s quite the shock, but with the violence and everything going on, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised," Zeller said.
He said he filed two separate police reports with Evansville Police.
