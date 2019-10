EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop on Tuesday evening. Rainfall potential is around a half inch in most locations. Temperatures will plummet into the middle 40s by Wednesday morning. Skies will clear, but even with sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 50s. Dry Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 60s to near 70 by Saturday. More rain possible on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.