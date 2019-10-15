Rain returns later today, chilly and breezy Wednesday

As the rain moves out, colder air will move in from the northwest. The temperature drop tonight won’t be all that dramatic as we will bottom out in the low to mid 40s, but as that colder air keeps flowing into our region, our highs will only make it into the upper 50s Wednesday despite mostly sunny skies. It will also be a bit breezy on the backside of that cold front, with winds out of the northwest at 6 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 22 mph, which will make it feel even chillier.