Rain returns later today, chilly and breezy Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After three days filled with sunshine, rain chances return today. We will start this morning clear and chilly with temperatures in the low 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, but thanks to winds out of the south, today will still be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but our rain chances really ramp up later this evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front swings through the region. It looks like our best chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms is from about 7 p.m. to midnight. Some thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 0.25 to 0.5” of rain, but some locally higher amounts are possible.
As the rain moves out, colder air will move in from the northwest. The temperature drop tonight won’t be all that dramatic as we will bottom out in the low to mid 40s, but as that colder air keeps flowing into our region, our highs will only make it into the upper 50s Wednesday despite mostly sunny skies. It will also be a bit breezy on the backside of that cold front, with winds out of the northwest at 6 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 22 mph, which will make it feel even chillier.
Our high temperatures will gradually climb back through the 60s Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies, and we’ll be back into the mid 70s by the weekend, but it looks like we could get our greatest rainfall since August Sunday and Monday of next week!
