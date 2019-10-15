Owensboro man arrested after multicounty pursuit, faces attempted murder charge

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police caught a man that they say led them on a multicounty chase.
It started in Warren County around 4 Monday afternoon when Levi Lyons, 30, of Owensboro refused to pull over, according to authorities.
Troopers used stop sticks and a pit maneuver to get Lyons to stop.
At one point, they say Lyons rammed two cruisers with his vehicle, which earned him an attempted murder charge.
He was taken to the Ohio County Jail and also faces assault, DUI and Wanton Endangerment.
