Man accused of firing gun into home during fight over fake weed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in custody after shots were fired Monday at a home on S. Kentucky Avenue.
Police say it happened just after 11 a.m.
They say a woman told them she bought some marijuana from a friend the night before, but it was fake. She says she called the friend to get her money back.
The woman says the friend came to her house, and as they were arguing, the friend’s boyfriend, Khalil Smallings, showed up outside the kitchen window.
She says he pointed a gun at her and fired it, shattering the glass and barely missing her.
Officers say the bullet traveled through the kitchen wall, and into the bathroom.
Just after 8 p.m. Monday, police say they spotted Smallings on a bicycle at Madison and Governor.
They say he would not stop for them at first, but eventually crashed his bike into a trash can in an alley.
Officers say he tried to run, but gave up in the 500 block of Madison.
Smallings is charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.
