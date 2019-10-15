Kids enjoy Mayse Farm’s Pumpkin Patch on Fall Break

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Vanderburgh County, lots of parents took the day Monday to get outside with their kids for fall break by taking them Mayse Farm’s Pumpkin Patch.
“When we pulled up it was like, oh my gosh, there’s a lot of people here, so it was everybody’s idea, but it’s a good idea," said Starling Farmer, a mother.
The operations manager of Mayse Farm said this fall break has been busier than last year.
“Compared to last year, I think it was raining a little bit during fall break, so this year I think people look more forward to more family fun on the farm," said Rachael Mayse, operations manager.
Mayse employees said there’s wagon rides, cornfield mazes, duck races, a jumping pillow and other outdoor activities for the whole family.
“It’s a beautiful day, said Becky Stafford. "We came out, got our grandkids, we wanted to come out and play and this is the perfect place to come.”
The pumpkin patch costs $9 for kids and adults.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.