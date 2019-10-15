Former Hancock Co. teacher sentenced 20 years in child porn case

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Hancock County teacher who was convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced 20 years on Monday.
A jury found Daniel Neal guilty back in July, but the investigation goes back to May of 2012 when investigators say Neal’s IP address was flagged for the amount of porn that was downloaded and viewed.
After getting a search warrant, authorities say they discovered hundreds of child pron images and videos on his home computer.
