Evansville City Council approves 2020 budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council approved the 2020 city budget Monday night.
The $431 million budget passed 8-1. The one abstaining vote came from Republican Justin Elpers.
Elpers voted no, saying he was in favor of an amendment concerning upping insurance premiums for non-bargaining city employees, which did not pass.
“Our city employees are not paid well. That issue with the city health insurance for non-bargaining employees was an issue for those employees that barely make minimum wage working for the city. We can look at that maybe in the future. It’s not cheap to run your city. 431 million dollars, for example, 35 million dollars to run the police department so none of this stuff is cheap.”
The budget also included funding for an aerial ladder fire truck, new police vehicles, the penguin exhibit at the zoo, and a number of street projects as well as construction funding for the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
