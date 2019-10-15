EPD looking for two armed robbery suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are searching for two men in connection to a robbery.
It happened Monday just before 10 at the Phillips 66 on Fulton and Franklin.
According to police, two suspects walked into the gas station. One had a gun and demanded money, while the other went around the counter and took cash from the register. Officials tell us they’re not sure how much money was stolen.
Authorities tell us a witness on scene saw the suspects run and get picked up by a red car.
Police say a K-9 was able to track them going east, but no arrests have been made.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
