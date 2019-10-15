43 dogs taken from Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Animal control is caring for 43 dogs taken from a home on South Grand Ave.
Police say they were called there Monday because an elderly woman who lived in the home had passed away.
When they arrived, they say they found the home the bad condition, and the dogs didn’t seem like they had been let outside in a long time.
Police say an adult daughter who lives in an upstairs apartment was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
They say this is considered a mental health case and is not a criminal matter.
Animal Control officials say the dogs are mostly small breads and seem to be in decent health.
They say the need cleaned up and some TLC.
Officials say rescue groups are helping to house the dogs, and they could eventually be up for adoption.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.